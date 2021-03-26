PU issues LLB admission schedule for examination

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab University (PU) Department of Examinations has issued the schedule for online submission of admission forms & fee for the LLB (5 years) Part-I, II, III & IV supplementary examination 2020 and annual examination 2021 and Part-V annual examination 2021.

According to a PU spokesman, the last date for receipt of Online Admission Forms and Fee of said exams for regular and late college candidates is April 23, 2021 with single fee. Meanwhile the forms can be submitted with double fee from 24-4-2021 to 30-4-2021. Similarly, the last date for receipt of Online Admission Forms and Fee of LLB (3 years) Part-I, II, & III supplementary examination 2020 and annual examination 2021 is April 23, 2021 with single fee while the forms can be submitted with double fee from 24-4-2021 to 30-4-2021. Details are available at PU website www.pu.edu.pk.