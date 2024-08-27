Open Menu

PU Issues LLB Re-conduct Exam Date Sheet

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2024 | 04:50 PM

PU issues LLB re-conduct exam date sheet

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) In continuation of the date sheet of LLB (05 Years) Part-II Annual Examination 2024,

the department of examinations has notified that the Re-Conduct of Paper 1 English-II

(New Course 2023) & Paper I English-II has been scheduled on 09-09-2024.

According to PU spokesperson, it is mandatory for all students to appear in the

Re-Conduct Exam while time and place will remain the same as already notified.

Details are available at www.pu.edu.pk.

Related Topics

Same All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 August 2024

55 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 August 2024

2 hours ago
 UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afgha ..

UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afghan women

10 hours ago
 CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, distr ..

CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensu ..

11 hours ago
 DPO visits Phularwan police station

DPO visits Phularwan police station

11 hours ago
 Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation

Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation

12 hours ago
Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais

Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais

12 hours ago
 Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for Nat ..

Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games

12 hours ago
 IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of ..

IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission

12 hours ago
 Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, techn ..

Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, technology in agriculture sector

12 hours ago
 Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city

Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city

12 hours ago
 PM for identification, strict action against terro ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan