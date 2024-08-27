PU issues LLB re-conduct exam date sheet

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) In continuation of the date sheet of LLB (05 Years) Part-II Annual Examination 2024,

the department of examinations has notified that the Re-Conduct of Paper 1 English-II

(New Course 2023) & Paper I English-II has been scheduled on 09-09-2024.

According to PU spokesperson, it is mandatory for all students to appear in the

Re-Conduct Exam while time and place will remain the same as already notified.

Details are available at www.pu.edu.pk.