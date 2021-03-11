PU Issues MA, MSc Practical Exams Roll Number Slips
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab University (PU) Department of Examinations has uploaded the roll number slips of regular, private, late college and PU's on campus students for their practical examinations of MA/MSc Part-I Annual 2020.
The candidates are hereby advised to download their Roll Number slips from Punjab University's website: www.pu.edu.pk.
According to a spokesman, regular student can collect their roll number slipsfrom their colleges or departments.