PU issues MA, MSc practical exams roll number slips

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab University (PU) Department of Examinations has uploaded the roll number slips of regular, private, late college and PU's on campus students for their practical examinations of MA/MSc Part-I Annual 2020.

The candidates are hereby advised to download their Roll Number slips from Punjab University's website: www.pu.edu.pk.

According to a spokesman, regular student can collect their roll number slipsfrom their colleges or departments.

The exams are commencing from 17th March 2021.