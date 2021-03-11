UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PU Issues MA, MSc Practical Exams Roll Number Slips

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 06:40 PM

PU issues MA, MSc practical exams roll number slips

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab University (PU) Department of Examinations has uploaded the roll number slips of regular, private, late college and PU's on campus students for their practical examinations of MA/MSc Part-I Annual 2020.

The candidates are hereby advised to download their Roll Number slips from Punjab University's website: www.pu.edu.pk.

According to a spokesman, regular student can collect their roll number slipsfrom their colleges or departments.

The exams are commencing from 17th March 2021.

Related Topics

Punjab Student March 2020 From

Recent Stories

Drug Control Council establishes standards of perf ..

27 minutes ago

Aiman Khan comes under fire after calling Mawra Ho ..

42 minutes ago

Rwanda, Dubai discuss business, trade and investme ..

57 minutes ago

The 4th Sindh Literature is all set to kick-off Ma ..

1 hour ago

39,489 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in 2 ..

1 hour ago

PTI nominates Mirza Mohammad Afridi for the slot o ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.