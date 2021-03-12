UrduPoint.com
PU Issues MA/MSc Online Admission Schedule

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 06:00 PM

PU issues MA/MSc online admission schedule

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :The Punjab University (PU) has issued a schedule for online submission of admissionforms and fee for the MA/MSc Part-I & Part-II Annual Examination 2021.

According to a PU sppkesman, candidates having last chance of supplementary examination 2020 are eligible to appear in annual examination 2021, in lieu of supplementary examination 2020 (not conducted due to Covid-19).

According to details, the last date for receipt of Online Admission Forms and Fee for MA/MSc Part-I & Part-II Annual Examination 2021 for regular / late college / private and improve division candidates is April 12 with single fee while the forms can be submitted with double fee from 13-4-2021 to 27-4-2021. Details are available at PU website www.pu.edu.pk.

