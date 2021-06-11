UrduPoint.com
PU Issues MA/MSc Practical Exams Roll Number Slips

Muhammad Irfan 19 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 07:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab University Department of Examinations has uploaded the roll number slips of practical exanimations of MA/MSc Part-I Annual 2020.

The candidates are hereby advised to download their roll number slips from Punjab University's website: www.pu.edu.pk.

Regular student can collect their roll number slips from their colleges/departments. The exams are commencing from 16th June 202.1

