PU issues rescheduled notification for private registration

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Punjab University Registration Branch has issued a rescheduled notification for private registration.

According to the new schedule, deadline for submission of registration forms for private candidates

of the Associate Degree Arts/Science/Commerce annual examination 2025, with a double fee,

is set for March 10, 2025.

For more details, candidates can visit www.pu.edu.pk.