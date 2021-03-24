UrduPoint.com
PU Issues Roll Number Slips

Wed 24th March 2021

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab University (PU) Department of Examinations has issued roll number slips of private, division improvement and late college students for examination of Associate Degree in Arts/Science, BA/BSc/, Special category and hearing impaired candidates of Part-II annual examination 2021.

According to The PU spokesman said that roll number slips could be downloaded from PU official website www.pu.edu.pk.

while the regular students can collect their roll number slips from their colleges concerned.

More Stories From Pakistan

