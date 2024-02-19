Open Menu

PU Issues Roll Number Slips For MA/MSc Exams

February 19, 2024

PU issues roll number slips for MA/MSc exams

Punjab University Examinations Department has issued the roll number slips for MA/MSC Part-I, II, supplementary examinations 2023 which can be downloaded from www.pu.edu.pk

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Punjab University Examinations Department has issued the roll number slips for MA/MSC Part-I, II, supplementary examinations 2023 which can be downloaded from www.pu.edu.pk.

Meanwhile, the roll number slips for BS Computer Science third and fourth year, BFA (painting) and BS Home Economics annual examinations 2023 have also been issued which the respective candidates can get from their colleges. The exams will start from February 22, 2024.

