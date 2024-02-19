PU Issues Roll Number Slips For MA/MSc Exams
Umer Jamshaid Published February 19, 2024 | 07:01 PM
Punjab University Examinations Department has issued the roll number slips for MA/MSC Part-I, II, supplementary examinations 2023 which can be downloaded from www.pu.edu.pk
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Punjab University Examinations Department has issued the roll number slips for MA/MSC Part-I, II, supplementary examinations 2023 which can be downloaded from www.pu.edu.pk.
Meanwhile, the roll number slips for BS Computer Science third and fourth year, BFA (painting) and BS Home Economics annual examinations 2023 have also been issued which the respective candidates can get from their colleges. The exams will start from February 22, 2024.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars elect to bat first against Quetta Gladiators
CM inaugurates upgraded blocks of Services Hospital
PU Library Club organizes introductory talk
FAPUNTSA to participate in KU conference
Agri scientists for collaborated efforts on climate resilient, high-yielding var ..
CM seeks report about rape-cum murder of child
FCCI proposes separate ministry to produce skilled human resources
PU issues roll number slips
Call for action to build fair, rights-based, equitable & ecologically just world
ATC grants bail to 19 PTI workers in Jinnah House attack case
Ambassador Tirmizi inaugurates Pakistan Pavilion at World Trade Center Dubai
Current Account Deficit declines by 71% to $1.09 bln in 7 months: SBP
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM inaugurates upgraded blocks of Services Hospital4 minutes ago
-
PU Library Club organizes introductory talk4 minutes ago
-
CM seeks report about rape-cum murder of child9 minutes ago
-
Call for action to build fair, rights-based, equitable & ecologically just world9 minutes ago
-
ATC grants bail to 19 PTI workers in Jinnah House attack case9 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Tirmizi inaugurates Pakistan Pavilion at World Trade Center Dubai7 minutes ago
-
State land worth Rs 565 m retrieved in Muzaffargarh1 hour ago
-
Four outlaws held, illegal arms recovered in DI Khan1 hour ago
-
SSP hold open court to address grievances1 hour ago
-
CCPO orders action against online betting1 hour ago
-
KP Governor lauds lawyers' role in development, prosperity, strengthening of democracy in country1 hour ago
-
Dera police recover snatched car1 hour ago