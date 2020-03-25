PU Issues Salary To Daily Wagers Without Deduction
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab University administration has issued salary for the month of March to its employees on daily wages without any deduction.
According to PU spokesperson here Wednesday, the salaries of other employeesand pensions of retired employees have also been released so that they couldmake necessary arrangements to avoid any difficult situation.