PU Issues Timings During Ramazan

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 11:40 PM

PU issues timings during Ramazan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab University (PU) has issued notification of office timings during the month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak.

The university will remain open from 8am to 2pm (Monday to Thursday) while 8am to 12noon on Friday.

While the University Health Centre and the essential services of Resident Office-I, Resident Office-II, Engineering Branch and Executive Club will observe the office timings of 8am to 1pm (All week days except Friday) while 8am to 12 noon on Friday during the holy month.

