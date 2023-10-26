PU Jhelum Campus ordered to return fine amounts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Vice Chancellor Punjab University Dr. Khalid Mehmood has directed the Director Jhelum campus and Head of Law Department to return all fine amounts, recovered from students of the Law Department.

According to a press release, issued here on Thursday, the vice chancellor passed the directions in accordance with a decision of Punjab Ombudsman Maj. (retd) Azam Suleman, wherein he held that there was no provision in the Punjab University’s Act, 1973, under which “any fine” could be imposed upon students in any faculty.

The matter was investigated by an advisor to Punjab Ombudsman at Regional Office Jhelum, who had recommended that no amount of fine could be levied, legally. The fine amounts varied for different students.

It is pertinent to mention here that the development could potentially pave the way for return of all fine amounts levied upon students at the Punjab University main campus in Lahore and district campuses all over the Punjab province.