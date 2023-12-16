Open Menu

PU, Jiangxi University Sign 8 MoUs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 16, 2023 | 03:40 PM

PU, Jiangxi University sign 8 MoUs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) A Punjab University (PU) delegation comprising nine senior professors, deans and heads of departments, led by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, visited Jiangxi University of Science and Technology, China.

A meeting was held at the university and eight memoranda of understanding (MOUs) were signed to facilitate collaborative efforts. The delegation toured various departments and the library, exploring opportunities for academic and research cooperation.

The Advisory board of the Confucius Institute showed keen interest in fortifying the Centre, emphasising the importance of collaboration. Overall, the meeting served as a significant step towards fostering stronger ties between the two universities, paving the way for fruitful collaborations in various areas including faculty and student exchanges, joint scientific research, cooperative education and people-to-people exchanges in future.

Dr Khalid Mahmood, while talking to the media representatives, said "we should work together for the best

future of our students and Pak-China friendship". He hoped that our teachers and students would soon benefit from the MoUs signed with the universities in China. He said that they were trying to solve problems being faced by students in their educational journey from the first day and work would continue in future.

