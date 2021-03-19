PU launches olive tree plantation drive

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :The Punjab University (PU) has launched an olive tree plantation campaign in the departments and hostels.

In this regard, PU Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar planted an olive tree.

On this occasion, Chairman Hall Council Prof Dr Abid Hussain Choudhary, Resident Officer-II Jalil Tariq, senior journalist Ashraf Sharif and employees were also present.

Addressing the ceremony, Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar said the Punjab University was playing its role according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to make Pakistan green.

Jalil Tariq said the PU also started planting fruits tree under the green to orchard campaign.