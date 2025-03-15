PU Library Book Club Organises Ramazan Special Programme
Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2025 | 08:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) The Punjab University Library organised a special Ramazan edition of its monthly book club programme at the library’s auditorium, here on Saturday.
Chief Librarian Dr Muhammad Haroon Usmani, Director Institute of Islamic Studies Prof Dr Asim Naeem, CSAS Assistant Professor Dr Mariam Kamal, faculty members and students were present. The selected books for the month were ‘What is to be Done? Modernity, islam and Pakistan’ by Syed Sardar Ali and an urdu translation by Tahir Najeeb Raja of Muhammad (PBUH): 11 Leadership Qualities That Changed the World by Nabeel Al Azami.
Dr Asim Naeem while conducting the session on Urdu book provided an in-depth analysis of the book, which outlines the leadership traits of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and their application in various spheres of life.
The book discusses qualities such as integrity, vision, humility, and strategic decision-making, illustrating their timeless impact on personal and professional development. Dr Mariam Kamal led the discussion on Sardar Ali’s book. She elaborated on how Syed Sardar Ali critically examines contemporary socio-political challenges, advocating for intellectual and practical reforms to address modern-day societal issues. The book explores themes of governance, justice, and societal transformation, emphasizing the role of responsible leadership and active citizen participation.
Dr Muhammad Haroon Usmani expressed his gratitude to the speakers and attendees for their participation, emphasizing the library’s commitment to promoting literary and intellectual engagement through such programs.
