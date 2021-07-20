PU library book club organizes online program

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab University library organized an online program of introductory talks on two books for the promotion of book reading culture among academia through its Book Club platform.

The books presented were "Khoobsurat Masajid by Faqir Ullah Khan" and "Pakistan: the politics of the misgoverned by Azhar Hassan Nadeem".

The introductory talk on "Khoobsurat Masajid" was presented by Chief Librarian PU Library, Dr. Muhammad Haroon Usmani. He informed that the book holds wonderful information regarding new and old beautiful mosques of the world and can be treated as a great reference source and travel guide on the subject.

The talk on "Pakistan: the politics of the misgoverned" was presented by the Assistant Professor of Centre for South Asian Studies, Dr Marium Kamal. She discussed the salient political thoughts presented in the book and possible solutions to change the situation of misgoverned. The talks and conduct of the program were highly cherished by the participants.