UrduPoint.com

PU Library Book Club's Event To Promote Reading

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 07:10 PM

PU Library book club's event to promote reading

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :The Punjab University (PU) library Book Club organised an introductory programme to promote book reading culture.

Two books, 'Exterminate all the brutes by Sven Lindqvist' and 'Chand ko gull karo tu hum jaanian', by Usama Saddique and translated by Asim Bkhshi were discussed at the event, according to a PU spokesman on Sunday.

The introduction of the urdu translation of the English novel of Usama Siddique was presented by Associate Professor of PU Oriental College Dr Muhammad Naeem Virk.

The talk on the Lindqvist's book was presented by Dr Shahzeb Khan, Assistant Professor Department of English. His analysis and presentation was thought provoking and appreciated by the audience.

Related Topics

Punjab Reading Sunday Event All

Recent Stories

UPS expands onsite fleet of e-cycles to enhance se ..

UPS expands onsite fleet of e-cycles to enhance services at Expo 2020 Dubai

26 minutes ago
 Ajman Crown Prince lauds UAE-Estonia relations

Ajman Crown Prince lauds UAE-Estonia relations

41 minutes ago
 Emirates wins triple gold for safety of its transp ..

Emirates wins triple gold for safety of its transport services

1 hour ago
 Ajman Crown Prince issues decree restructuring Ajm ..

Ajman Crown Prince issues decree restructuring Ajman University

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince issues Resolution on Emiri Co ..

Sharjah Crown Prince issues Resolution on Emiri Court Director in Al Hamriyah

2 hours ago
 12,787 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

12,787 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.