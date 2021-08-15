LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :The Punjab University (PU) library Book Club organised an introductory programme to promote book reading culture.

Two books, 'Exterminate all the brutes by Sven Lindqvist' and 'Chand ko gull karo tu hum jaanian', by Usama Saddique and translated by Asim Bkhshi were discussed at the event, according to a PU spokesman on Sunday.

The introduction of the urdu translation of the English novel of Usama Siddique was presented by Associate Professor of PU Oriental College Dr Muhammad Naeem Virk.

The talk on the Lindqvist's book was presented by Dr Shahzeb Khan, Assistant Professor Department of English. His analysis and presentation was thought provoking and appreciated by the audience.