PU Library Celebrates 5th Book Club Anniversary

Faizan Hashmi Published January 21, 2023 | 12:20 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :The Punjab University (PU) library celebrated its 5th Book Club anniversary and arranged book introductory talks.

Chief Librarian Dr Muhammad Haroon Usmani, Assistant Professor Dr Shahzeb Khan, faculty members and a large number of students were present.

Two books of the month were "Pothohar: Khata-i-Dilruba" by Shahid Siddique, and "What We Owe to the Future" by William Macaskill.

Dr Haroon Usmani presented the talk on the urdu biography 'Pothohar: Khata-i-Dilruba'. He, in his literary style, narrated some beautiful extracts from the book while describing the culture and history of the Pothohar region.

Dr Shahzeb Khan presented the talk on the book of William Macaskill. He discussed the main themes of the book and urged the audience to realise their responsibility and play their role in revitalising the world for the coming generations.

