Open Menu

PU Library Club Organizes Introductory Talk

Sumaira FH Published February 19, 2024 | 07:01 PM

PU Library Club organizes introductory talk

Punjab University Library Club organized introductory talks on books titled: ‘Urdu Ki Samaji Lughat’ by Dr Tariq Hashmi and "The Parliament of Pakistan" by Mahboob Hussain

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Punjab University library Club organized introductory talks on books titled: ‘Urdu Ki Samaji Lughat’ by Dr Tariq Hashmi and "The Parliament of Pakistan" by Mahboob Hussain.

On this occasion, Department of Gender Studies’ Assistant Professor Dr Qaiser Khalid Mehmood, Centre for South Asian Studies’ Assistant Professor Dr Mariyam Kamal, faculty members and students were present.

Dr Qaiser Khalid Mehmood shed light on ‘Urdu Ki Samaji Lughat’. He highlighted the socio-cultural insights presented in the book.

He underscored the influence of historical forces such as monarchy and colonial rule on language evolution. He emphasized the importance of fostering an egalitarian language free from gender biases and discriminatory connotations.

Dr Mariyam Kamal presented an analysis of ‘The Parliament of Pakistan’. Dr Kamal’s insights delved into the intricate relationship between Prime Minister Bhutto and Parliament during the 1970s, shedding light on the parliament's role as a platform for opposition voices and its evolution over time.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Punjab Parliament From Asia Opposition

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars elect to bat first against ..

PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars elect to bat first against Quetta Gladiators

13 minutes ago
 CM inaugurates upgraded blocks of Services Hospita ..

CM inaugurates upgraded blocks of Services Hospital

6 minutes ago
 FAPUNTSA to participate in KU conference

FAPUNTSA to participate in KU conference

6 minutes ago
 PU issues roll number slips for MA/MSc exams

PU issues roll number slips for MA/MSc exams

6 minutes ago
 Agri scientists for collaborated efforts on climat ..

Agri scientists for collaborated efforts on climate resilient, high-yielding var ..

8 minutes ago
 CM seeks report about rape-cum murder of child

CM seeks report about rape-cum murder of child

10 minutes ago
FCCI proposes separate ministry to produce skilled ..

FCCI proposes separate ministry to produce skilled human resources

10 minutes ago
 PU issues roll number slips

PU issues roll number slips

11 minutes ago
 Call for action to build fair, rights-based, equit ..

Call for action to build fair, rights-based, equitable & ecologically just world

11 minutes ago
 ATC grants bail to 19 PTI workers in Jinnah House ..

ATC grants bail to 19 PTI workers in Jinnah House attack case

11 minutes ago
 Ambassador Tirmizi inaugurates Pakistan Pavilion a ..

Ambassador Tirmizi inaugurates Pakistan Pavilion at World Trade Center Dubai

8 minutes ago
 Current Account Deficit declines by 71% to $1.09 b ..

Current Account Deficit declines by 71% to $1.09 bln in 7 months: SBP

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan