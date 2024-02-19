PU Library Club Organizes Introductory Talk
Sumaira FH Published February 19, 2024 | 07:01 PM
Punjab University Library Club organized introductory talks on books titled: ‘Urdu Ki Samaji Lughat’ by Dr Tariq Hashmi and "The Parliament of Pakistan" by Mahboob Hussain
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Punjab University library Club organized introductory talks on books titled: ‘Urdu Ki Samaji Lughat’ by Dr Tariq Hashmi and "The Parliament of Pakistan" by Mahboob Hussain.
On this occasion, Department of Gender Studies’ Assistant Professor Dr Qaiser Khalid Mehmood, Centre for South Asian Studies’ Assistant Professor Dr Mariyam Kamal, faculty members and students were present.
Dr Qaiser Khalid Mehmood shed light on ‘Urdu Ki Samaji Lughat’. He highlighted the socio-cultural insights presented in the book.
He underscored the influence of historical forces such as monarchy and colonial rule on language evolution. He emphasized the importance of fostering an egalitarian language free from gender biases and discriminatory connotations.
Dr Mariyam Kamal presented an analysis of ‘The Parliament of Pakistan’. Dr Kamal’s insights delved into the intricate relationship between Prime Minister Bhutto and Parliament during the 1970s, shedding light on the parliament's role as a platform for opposition voices and its evolution over time.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars elect to bat first against Quetta Gladiators
CM inaugurates upgraded blocks of Services Hospital
FAPUNTSA to participate in KU conference
PU issues roll number slips for MA/MSc exams
Agri scientists for collaborated efforts on climate resilient, high-yielding var ..
CM seeks report about rape-cum murder of child
FCCI proposes separate ministry to produce skilled human resources
PU issues roll number slips
Call for action to build fair, rights-based, equitable & ecologically just world
ATC grants bail to 19 PTI workers in Jinnah House attack case
Ambassador Tirmizi inaugurates Pakistan Pavilion at World Trade Center Dubai
Current Account Deficit declines by 71% to $1.09 bln in 7 months: SBP
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM inaugurates upgraded blocks of Services Hospital6 minutes ago
-
PU issues roll number slips for MA/MSc exams6 minutes ago
-
CM seeks report about rape-cum murder of child10 minutes ago
-
Call for action to build fair, rights-based, equitable & ecologically just world11 minutes ago
-
ATC grants bail to 19 PTI workers in Jinnah House attack case11 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Tirmizi inaugurates Pakistan Pavilion at World Trade Center Dubai8 minutes ago
-
State land worth Rs 565 m retrieved in Muzaffargarh1 hour ago
-
Four outlaws held, illegal arms recovered in DI Khan1 hour ago
-
SSP hold open court to address grievances1 hour ago
-
CCPO orders action against online betting1 hour ago
-
KP Governor lauds lawyers' role in development, prosperity, strengthening of democracy in country1 hour ago
-
Dera police recover snatched car1 hour ago