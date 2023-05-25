UrduPoint.com

PU Library Marks Book Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 25, 2023 | 12:30 AM

PU Library marks Book Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :In connection with the Book Day, Punjab University Library organised introductory talks on books titled 'Naey Naqad Kay Naam Khatoot' by Nasir Abbas Nayyar and 'Big Capital in an unequal world: the micro-politics of Wealth in Pakistan' by Rosita Armytage.

On this occasion, Chief Librarian Dr. Muhammad Haroon Usmani, Institute of English Studies Assistant Professor Dr Shahzeb Khan, Prof Dr Nasir Abbas Nayyar, faculty members and students were present.

Dr Usmani shed light on the urdu book and explained the theme and style of the book "Naey Naqad kay naam Khatoot".

He said that although the wisdom of the book is written to guide an imminent literary critic of literature, everyone can be benefited from it. Dr Shahzeb Khan described the anthropology of wealth politics of Pakistan as explored and narrated by Rosita Armytage in her book "Big Capital in an unequal world: the micro-politics of Wealth in Pakistan".

He stressed that reading such books is necessary to identify the actual causes of problems in Pakistan and ponder on the solutions.

Later, Dr Nasir Abbas distributed the Book Lovers' Award among the ten highly engaged readers of the library.

