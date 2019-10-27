PU library organises session on two books

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :To promote reading habits among students, the Punjab University library organised its October 2019 Book Club programme in which introductory talk on two books was held.

Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, Chairman Department of Information Management, presented a scholarly talk on book 'Designing and Conducting Mixed Methods Research by Creswell & Clark'.

The second book in urdu language, 'Chutkiyaan' written by Dr Zulfiqar Ali, was presented by Dr Muhammad Haroon Usmani, chief librarian, Punjab University.

Dr Usmani presented the book of humour and satire in a lighter literary style. The audience enjoyed his way of presentation and satire.

Author Dr Zulfiqar Ali was also present, and answered in a witty manner certain questions out by the audience.