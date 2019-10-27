UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PU Library Organises Session On Two Books

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 06:00 PM

PU library organises session on two books

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :To promote reading habits among students, the Punjab University library organised its October 2019 Book Club programme in which introductory talk on two books was held.

Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, Chairman Department of Information Management, presented a scholarly talk on book 'Designing and Conducting Mixed Methods Research by Creswell & Clark'.

The second book in urdu language, 'Chutkiyaan' written by Dr Zulfiqar Ali, was presented by Dr Muhammad Haroon Usmani, chief librarian, Punjab University.

Dr Usmani presented the book of humour and satire in a lighter literary style. The audience enjoyed his way of presentation and satire.

Author Dr Zulfiqar Ali was also present, and answered in a witty manner certain questions out by the audience.

Related Topics

Punjab Reading October 2019

Recent Stories

Humaid Al Nuaimi chairs meeting of Ajman Universit ..

19 minutes ago

UAE maintains 1st place for &#039;Getting Electric ..

19 minutes ago

DEWA to provide 100% renewable energy at Expo 2020 ..

49 minutes ago

Dubai’s Jumeirah Lakes Towers to be first 5G-pow ..

49 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Brazilian President

1 hour ago

Cyclone Kyarr wind speeds to reach 230km/hr: NCM

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.