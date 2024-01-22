PU Library Organises Talk On Books
Sumaira FH Published January 22, 2024 | 06:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Punjab University library Book Club organized an introductory talk on ‘If We Burn: The Mass Protest Decade and the Missing Revolution’ by Vincent Bevins and ‘Falsafa e Naimat o Musibat’ by Maulana Qari Muhammad Tayyab.
On this occasion, Institute of English Studies Associate Professor Dr Shahzeb Khan, Department of Philosophy Assistant Professor Dr Muhammad Rasheed Arshad, faculty members and a large number of students were present. Dr Shahzeb Khan unraveled the intricacies of ‘If We Burn’ by Vincent Bevins.
He delved into the dynamics of societal protests, exploring their far-reaching effects and providing essential insights into terminology, concepts and slogans associated with these movements. He also recited verses from the poetic masterpiece of Munnu Bhai’s Nazam “Ki Hoya Aye" and highlighted Bevin’s thought-provoking insight. Dr Muhammad Rasheed Arshad delivered a captivating talk on ‘Falsafa-e-Naimat-o-Musibat." He emphasized that evil is not just a problem but a persistent challenge.
Recent Stories
‘Some of relatives still believe that I and Shoaib are married,’ says Ayesha ..
PITB's Punjab Job Center revolutionizes employment landscape; 250,000 Job Seeker ..
Onions’ price goes up, causes trouble to consumers nationwide
Punjab CM Naqvi nominated as PCB new chairman
Pakistan condemns consecration of 'Ram Temple' on site of demolished Babri Mosqu ..
Pakistan, Iran agree to return of envoys by Friday
Security forces kill seven terrorists in Zhob IBO:ISPR
Realme C67 - Now Available in Pakistan as the Quality Groundbreaker in Mid-range ..
Washington ready to enhance cooperation with Punjab Govt in diverse sectors: Kri ..
Investigation into malicious campaign against judiciary underway: Solangi
Extended break expected for schools around general elections
Pakistan, China elevate focus on high-quality advancements in diverse sectors
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Peoples complaints via SMS entertained and resolved within 60 days6 minutes ago
-
Crackdown against illegal commercialisation of properties in full swing6 minutes ago
-
Pak-Belarus inter-governmental commission on defence meets at MoDP6 minutes ago
-
School vans collided due to fog, 8 students Injured16 minutes ago
-
SSP orders effective patrolling at night16 minutes ago
-
Power suspension for Peshawar, D I Khan and Mingora notified16 minutes ago
-
SEPA raids traders selling non-biodegradable plastic shoppers16 minutes ago
-
Security arrangements being finalized for general elections: RPO16 minutes ago
-
DMO issues notice to Irfanullah Marwat over aerial firing in PS 10516 minutes ago
-
LDA demolishes illegal constructions16 minutes ago
-
Health facilities provided by government reviewed26 minutes ago
-
15712 power pilferers nabbed during five months26 minutes ago