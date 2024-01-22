PU library organises talk on books

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Punjab University library Book Club organized an introductory talk on ‘If We Burn: The Mass Protest Decade and the Missing Revolution’ by Vincent Bevins and ‘Falsafa e Naimat o Musibat’ by Maulana Qari Muhammad Tayyab.

On this occasion, Institute of English Studies Associate Professor Dr Shahzeb Khan, Department of Philosophy Assistant Professor Dr Muhammad Rasheed Arshad, faculty members and a large number of students were present. Dr Shahzeb Khan unraveled the intricacies of ‘If We Burn’ by Vincent Bevins.

He delved into the dynamics of societal protests, exploring their far-reaching effects and providing essential insights into terminology, concepts and slogans associated with these movements. He also recited verses from the poetic masterpiece of Munnu Bhai’s Nazam “Ki Hoya Aye" and highlighted Bevin’s thought-provoking insight. Dr Muhammad Rasheed Arshad delivered a captivating talk on ‘Falsafa-e-Naimat-o-Musibat." He emphasized that evil is not just a problem but a persistent challenge.