PU Library Organises Talk On Two Books

Sumaira FH Published September 20, 2024 | 05:10 PM

PU library organises talk on two books

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Punjab University library Book Club Friday organised introductory talks on two books—one in English and another in Urdu.

Chief librarian Dr Muhammad Haroon Usmani, Professor of urdu Language at Osaka University, Japan Prof Dr Marghoob Hussain Tahir, Department of Philosophy’s Assistant Professor Dr Rasheed Arshad, faculty members and a large number of students were present.

The Urdu book was a selection of Persian poetry, titled “Sohrab Sepehri: Aenoon ki Jheel” translated by Moeen Nizami. The talk on this poetic work was delivered by Prof Dr Marghoob Hussain Tahir. The second talk on “Buying Buddha, Selling Rumi: Orientalism and the Mystical Marketplace” authored by Sophia Rose Arjana, was presented by Dr Rasheed Arshad.

In his concluding remarks, Dr Usmani thanked the participants for their enthusiastic involvement and appreciated the speakers for their enriching insights into the books.

