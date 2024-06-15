Open Menu

PU Library Organises Talks On Books

Sumaira FH Published June 15, 2024 | 07:50 PM

PU library organises talks on books

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Punjab University library Book Club on Saturday organised introductory talks on ‘The Anarchy: The Relentless Rise of the East India Company’ by William Dalrymple and a Hindi novel ‘Saat Asmaan’ by Asghar Wajahat translated by Muhammad Abbas and Syed Irfan Arfi.

On this occasion, Chief Librarian Dr. Muhammad Haroon Usmani, Assoicate Professor from Institute of English Studies Dr Shahzeb Khan, faculty members, librarians and students were present.

Dr. Haroon Usmani talked about the rich tapestry of emotions and experiences woven by Asghar Wajahat in ‘Saat Asmaan’. He said that the novel delves into the complexities of human relationships, identity, societal norms, resonating with readers on a deeply personal level.

He said that writer’s masterfully explores themes of love,

loss, and the pursuit of individual freedom against the backdrop of 400 years back in Indian society. Dr Shahzeb Khan shed light on ‘The Anarchy’, which meticulously uncovers the relentless ascent of the East India Company and its profound impact on the Indian subcontinent.

He said that William Dalrymple's meticulous research and engaging storytelling shed light on an era marked by intrigue, power struggles, and the transformation of an entire region.

Related Topics

India Punjab Company From Love

Recent Stories

Shopping off camel’s leg: Case registered agains ..

Shopping off camel’s leg: Case registered against unknown men instead of suspe ..

48 minutes ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa narrowly defe ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa narrowly defeat Nepal

2 hours ago
 Saba Qamar mesmerizes fans with stunning black out ..

Saba Qamar mesmerizes fans with stunning black outfit

3 hours ago
 Imam at Grand Mosque in Makkah Calls for Unity Dur ..

Imam at Grand Mosque in Makkah Calls for Unity During Hajj Sermon

3 hours ago
 vivo V30 Captures the Thrill of the 2024 European ..

Vivo V30 Captures the Thrill of the 2024 European Cup™ Opening Ceremony as Off ..

4 hours ago
 Govt to collect Rs2116b from electricity consumers ..

Govt to collect Rs2116b from electricity consumers in FY2024-25

5 hours ago
NDMA issues advisory on weather during Eid-ul-Azha

NDMA issues advisory on weather during Eid-ul-Azha

7 hours ago
 Pakistan team to face changes after poor performan ..

Pakistan team to face changes after poor performance in ICC T20 World Cup 2024

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 June 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 June 2024

11 hours ago
 Govt stands with police against terrorism for dura ..

Govt stands with police against terrorism for durable peace: Balochistan Chief M ..

20 hours ago
 Trump turns 78 -- and age is increasingly an issue

Trump turns 78 -- and age is increasingly an issue

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan