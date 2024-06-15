PU library organises talks on books

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Punjab University library Book Club on Saturday organised introductory talks on ‘The Anarchy: The Relentless Rise of the East India Company’ by William Dalrymple and a Hindi novel ‘Saat Asmaan’ by Asghar Wajahat translated by Muhammad Abbas and Syed Irfan Arfi.

On this occasion, Chief Librarian Dr. Muhammad Haroon Usmani, Assoicate Professor from Institute of English Studies Dr Shahzeb Khan, faculty members, librarians and students were present.

Dr. Haroon Usmani talked about the rich tapestry of emotions and experiences woven by Asghar Wajahat in ‘Saat Asmaan’. He said that the novel delves into the complexities of human relationships, identity, societal norms, resonating with readers on a deeply personal level.

He said that writer’s masterfully explores themes of love,

loss, and the pursuit of individual freedom against the backdrop of 400 years back in Indian society. Dr Shahzeb Khan shed light on ‘The Anarchy’, which meticulously uncovers the relentless ascent of the East India Company and its profound impact on the Indian subcontinent.

He said that William Dalrymple's meticulous research and engaging storytelling shed light on an era marked by intrigue, power struggles, and the transformation of an entire region.