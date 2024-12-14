Open Menu

PU Library Organizes ‘Meet The Author’ Session

Faizan Hashmi Published December 14, 2024 | 06:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Punjab University library on Saturday organized a session titled ‘Meet the Author’, featuring two prominent authors who shared insights into their groundbreaking works.

On this occasion, PU Chief Librarian Dr Muhammad Haroon Usmani, Department of History Professor Dr Rukhsana Iftikhar, Hameeda Shaheen, an esteemed urdu literature teacher, faculty members and a large number of students were present. The first book spotlighted in the session was ‘Women in Politics: Jahanara Begum, the Mughal Princess’ by Dr Rukhsana Iftikhar. She shed light on the often-overlooked narratives of Mughal history with a historian's precision.

The second featured work was an Urdu book titled "islam k Siyasi Nizam Main Ikhlaqyat ki Ahmiat’ (The Importance of Ethics in Islamic Political Systems) by Hameeda Shaheen. She highlighted the critical role of ethics in politics, drawing parallels to contemporary issues. Dr Muhammad Haroon Usmani expressed gratitude to the distinguished authors and the attendees for making the session a success. He said that PU Library continues to serve as a vibrant platform for knowledge exchange and literary celebration.

