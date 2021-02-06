PU Library resumes Book Club activities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :The Punjab University (PU) library has resumed its Book Club activities after a Covid-19 break of nearly one year and conducted the first programme of the year 2021.

The programme was attended by students and faculty members under strict compliance of COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs). The itroductory talks on English book "The age of surveillance capitalism: the fight for a human future at the new frontier of power" by Shoshana Zuboff and urdu book "Yar Saraye" by Shahid Malik were presented.

PU Chief Librarian Dr Muhammad Haroon Usmani presented the framework of the book "Yar Saraye" in a literary manner.

The introductory speaker of the second book was Dr Shahzeb Khan, Assistant Professor, Institute of English Studies. He scholarly elaborated the subject of the book which was about the manipulation of personal information data by economic companies and the effects of this unacknowledged use of data on the life of the person and the society.

While expressing thanks to speakers and audience, Dr Muhammad Haroon Usmani said that it was the mission of PU Library to encourage reading habits in academia.