UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PU Library Resumes Book Club Activities

Umer Jamshaid 45 seconds ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 07:00 PM

PU Library resumes Book Club activities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :The Punjab University (PU) library has resumed its Book Club activities after a Covid-19 break of nearly one year and conducted the first programme of the year 2021.

The programme was attended by students and faculty members under strict compliance of COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs). The itroductory talks on English book "The age of surveillance capitalism: the fight for a human future at the new frontier of power" by Shoshana Zuboff and urdu book "Yar Saraye" by Shahid Malik were presented.

PU Chief Librarian Dr Muhammad Haroon Usmani presented the framework of the book "Yar Saraye" in a literary manner.

The introductory speaker of the second book was Dr Shahzeb Khan, Assistant Professor, Institute of English Studies. He scholarly elaborated the subject of the book which was about the manipulation of personal information data by economic companies and the effects of this unacknowledged use of data on the life of the person and the society.

While expressing thanks to speakers and audience, Dr Muhammad Haroon Usmani said that it was the mission of PU Library to encourage reading habits in academia.

Related Topics

Punjab Reading

Recent Stories

Pakistan ends Day 3 with lead of 200 runs over Sou ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber hosts webinar on UAE Economy 202 ..

2 hours ago

193,187 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

2 hours ago

Mehidy aims for history as Bangladesh pressure Wes ..

1 hour ago

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Saturday

1 hour ago

KP govt receive another Rs 3bln in hydropower prof ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.