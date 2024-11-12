PU LLB Online Admission Schedule
Sumaira FH Published November 12, 2024
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Punjab University (PU) Examination Department has issued the schedule for submission of admission forms for late college candidates of LLB (3-years) Part-III and LLB (5-years) Part-V supplementary examinations 2024.
According to details, the last date for receipt of online admission forms for said exams with single fee is November 26, 2024.
Candidates are informed that admission forms will be submitted online only and no admission form will be accepted by hand or by post. Details are available at www.pu.edu.pk.
Meanwhile, PU Examinations Department has issued date sheets for the written examination of Associate Degree in Commerce Part-I, II second annual examination 2024, Associate Degree in Arts / Science Part-I, II supplementary examination 2024, Associate Degree (BA) (Hearing Impaired) supplementary examination 2024 and MA/MSc Part-I, II annual examination 2024. Details are available at www.pu.edu,pk.
