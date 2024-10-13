PU marks Day of Girl Child

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Punjab University Department of Social Work marked International Day of the Girl Child with an event titled “Celebrating Girls’ Child Rights: Awareness & Action,” emphasizing the theme “Empowering Girls, Securing Futures”.

On this occasion, Chairperson Department of Social Work Prof Dr Uzma Ashiq, Chairman Phoenix Foundation Dr. Noor uz Zaman, faculty members and students were present. The program aimed at raising awareness of girls' rights and encourage action toward gender equality. In his address, Dr Noor uz Zaman highlighted challenges like limited education and child labor, urging students to engage in grassroots advocacy.

In her remarks, Dr Uzma Ashiq reaffirmed the department's commitment to gender equality and encouraging students to lead in advocating for girls' rights. She said that the event successfully raised awareness and fostered dialogue, strengthening the resolve to protect and empower girls. In the event, a panel discussion by the faculty featuring social workers and child rights activists explored social work’s role in promoting girls' rights.