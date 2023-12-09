PU marks Int’l Human-Rights day

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) The Punjab University Department of Gender Studies in collaboration with the Ministry of Human Rights

Pakistan organised an awareness seminar to commemorate the International Human Rights Day

at Al Raazi Hall here on Saturday.

Chairperson, Department of the Gender Studies Prof Dr Ra’ana Malik, Director, Directorate of Human Rights Pakistan Lubna Mansoor, Irshad Waheed from Punjab Women Protection Authority, Father James from Peace Centre Lahore, Ahsan Nawaz from Ministry of Human Rights, faculty members and students were also present.

In her address, Dr Raa’na welcomed the participants and shed light on the theme of International Human Rights Day this year “Freedom, Equality and Justice for All''.

She stressed the need to give respect to women. She focused on the role of youth as agents of change in the society and asked students to play their positive role.

Lubna Mansoor talked about the importance of Human rights and gave details on the recent legislations and initiatives by the governement to provide safety and justice to women and other vulnerable groups in the country like Zainab Alert App, Helpline 1099 etc.