PU marks int’l Human Rights Day

Punjab University (PU) Pakistan Study Centre (PSC) organized a book talk to mark International Human Rights Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Punjab University (PU) Pakistan Study Centre (PSC) organized a book talk to mark International Human Rights Day.

The book ‘Muslims under Sikh Rule in the 19th Century: Maharaja Ranjit Singh and Religious Tolerance’ is penned by Dr. Robina Yasmeen, Chairperson, Department of Pakistan Studies Islamia University, Bahawalpur.

Renowned Historian, former Director PSC Prof Dr Muhammad Iqbal Chawla, Director PSC Prof Dr Naumana Kiran, Associate Professor Dr Amjad Abbas Magsi, faculty members and students from various departments were present on the occasion.

In her address, Prof Dr Naumana Kiran while welcoming the participants, shed light on the significance of the topic and the contents of the book. Dr Iqbal Chawla highlighted the main features of the book.

Dr Robina Yasmeen talked about misunderstandings about the Sikh rule, especially about Maharaja Ranjit Singh. She explained the different policies adopted by the Sikh leader and their impacts on the Muslims. She said the main point is that Maharaja Ranjit Singh treated all communities fairly, including Muslims, showing that he was a leader for all communities, regardless of their religion.