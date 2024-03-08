Open Menu

PU Marks World’s Women Day

Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2024 | 09:53 PM

PU marks World’s Women Day

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood has said that a strong society will be made only by investing in women and taking care of their other rights

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood has said that a strong society will be made only by investing in women and taking care of their other rights.

He was addressing the awareness walk to mark World’s Women Day here on Friday. On this occasion, Member National Assembly Malik Saiful Malook Khokhar, Chairperson Department of Gender Studies Prof Dr Raa’na Malik, President PU Academic Staff Association Dr Amjad Magsi, faculty members and a large number of students were present.

In the rally taken out from the Department of Gender Studies to the Vice Chancellor's office, the participants carried placards with slogans regarding women's rights.

In his address, PU VC Dr Khalid Mahmood said that women should get all the opportunities to advance. He said that islam is the first religion that gave rights to women. He said that women should get all rights including inheritance. He said that 50% of the students in PU are women and 90% of the gold medals are won by women in convocation. He said that women play an important role in solving the country's problems.

Malik Saif said that houses that respect women are inhabited.

He said that the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) used to stand up in respect of his daughter.

He said that he built 8 women's degree colleges in his constituency and got more votes from women than men in the constituency. He said, "If women get education our country will prosper."

Meanwhile, a seminar on “Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress” was organized by PU Institute of Social and Cultural Studies, in which Director ISCS Prof Dr Rubeena Zakar, Executive Director, Bargad Organization for Youth Development Sabiha Shaheen, Former Director, National Institute of Population Studies (NIPS) Basit Khan faculty members and students were present.

In her address, Dr Rubeena Zakar emphasized the importance of women empowerment and the need to invest in women to accelerate the pace of development. Sabiha Shaheen highlighted the importance of women's solidarity while telling the students about the problems faced by women in their daily life. Basit Khan enlightened the audience with the disparities and vulnerabilities women face in the rural areas of Pakistan. He highlighted the past contributions of female leaders of Pakistan and encouraged the students for providing equal opportunities for females.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly World Education Punjab Women Gold All From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

IHC allows Allama Raja Nasir to meet PTI founder

IHC allows Allama Raja Nasir to meet PTI founder

3 minutes ago
 PTI creates economic turmoil by prioritizing perso ..

PTI creates economic turmoil by prioritizing personal interests over national: K ..

7 minutes ago
 Wapda grabs National Kabaddi C’ship title

Wapda grabs National Kabaddi C’ship title

7 minutes ago
 Int'l Women's Day celebrated at National Hockey St ..

Int'l Women's Day celebrated at National Hockey Stadium

7 minutes ago
 500 liters of harmful milk destroyed in Loralai cr ..

500 liters of harmful milk destroyed in Loralai crackdown

7 minutes ago
 CED organises seminar to mark International Women' ..

CED organises seminar to mark International Women's Day

12 minutes ago
Carbon emissions and El Nino push oceans to record ..

Carbon emissions and El Nino push oceans to record temperatures

12 minutes ago
 Highly awaited Alzheimer's drug hit by delays

Highly awaited Alzheimer's drug hit by delays

12 minutes ago
 AU, EU and US hail Senegal election at end of Marc ..

AU, EU and US hail Senegal election at end of March

12 minutes ago
 Blasts reported near ship off Yemen: security agen ..

Blasts reported near ship off Yemen: security agency

3 minutes ago
 Gaza hospital medic says aid airdrop kills five

Gaza hospital medic says aid airdrop kills five

3 minutes ago
 Campaigning wraps up in Portugal snap vote with ri ..

Campaigning wraps up in Portugal snap vote with right ahead

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan