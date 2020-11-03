PU model school students hold rally against French president

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :A large number of female students and teachers of the Punjab University Model Girls High School took out a rally to protest the French president's blasphemous statement.

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar, Registrar Dr Muhammad Khalid Khan, Principal Uzma Abid and school teachers also participated in the rally.

Students and teachers raised slogans against the French president and demanded immediate boycott of France at all levels. The students raised slogans that they would sacrifice their everything for the honor of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

Addressing the participants of the rally, PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmed said that no one can be allowed to spread hatred in the name of freedom of expression. He said that the best way to take revenge from these people was to beat them in the field of knowledge and education. He said that it was highly deplorable that France, which was a developed country, was behaving in such a manner which was not acceptable for all the Muslims in the world.

Principal Uzma Abid said that islam taught us to respect all prophets and religions.