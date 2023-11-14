PU, NAB arrange painting competition focusing on anti-corruption campaign

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab University (PU) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood has said that providing awareness against corruption through art is a best source

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Punjab University (PU) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood has said that providing awareness against corruption through art is a best source.

He was addressing at the ‘Wall of Culture Painting Competition’ organized by Punjab University, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Brighto Paints in connection with the anti-corruption campaign here on Tuesday. NAB Director Imran Sohail, Additional Director Attia Azmat, Resident Officer-II Muhammad Kashif Nazir, Director Student Affairs Dr Muhammad Ali, faculty members, administrative officers and students were present.

In his address, Dr Khalid Mahmood said that NAB and PU are giving a positive message against corruption through anti-corruption activities, which is commendable.

Imran Sohail said that NAB would continue to play a dynamic role to create a corruption-free society. He said that students of Punjab University have proved to be responsible citizens by providing awareness about anti-corruption through excellent creative work.

In the event, students made various sketches on the wall of Punjab University to create a corruption-free society.

Later, certificates of appreciation and medals were distributed among the students who participated in the competition.