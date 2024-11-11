Open Menu

PU, NAB Organise Event On Anti-corruption

Umer Jamshaid Published November 11, 2024 | 05:50 PM

PU, NAB organise event on anti-corruption

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Punjab University (PU) Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood has said that art is a good source to create awareness against corruption.

He was addressing at the ‘Wall of Culture Painting Competition’ organized by Punjab University Directorate of Students Affairs, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Brighto Paints in connection with the anti-corruption campaign, here on Monday.

On this occasion, Director NAB Imran Sohail, Additional Director Attia Azmat, Acting Director Student Affairs Dr Shahzeb Khan, faculty members, administrative officers and students were present.

A total of thirteen teams from different universities participated in these competitions. The team of Pakistan Institute of Fashion Design won the first position. The second position was won by the teams of Punjab University College of Art and Design and Pakistan Institute of Fashion Design.

Similarly, the third position went to Beaconhouse National University (BNU) and Pakistan Institute of Fashion Design.

In his address, Dr Khalid Mahmood said that NAB and PU are giving a positive message against corruption through anti-corruption activities, which is commendable. He said that a picture is worth more than a thousand words. He said that the platform of PU is always ready for the promotion of positive activities.

Imran Sohail said that NAB will continue to play a dynamic role to create a corruption-free society. He said that students have proved to be responsible citizens by providing awareness about anti-corruption through excellent creative work. In the event, students made various sketches on the wall of Punjab University to create a corruption-free society.

Later, certificates of appreciation and medals were distributed among students who participated in the competition.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption National Accountability Bureau Punjab Student National University Event From

Recent Stories

“OPPO’s OFans Festival is Here with Amazing Di ..

“OPPO’s OFans Festival is Here with Amazing Discounts Up to PKR10,000!”

3 minutes ago
 The Future of Air Conditioning “Understanding R- ..

The Future of Air Conditioning “Understanding R-32 Refrigerant, Efficiency, Sa ..

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan Embassy Hosts Insightful Session with Ren ..

Pakistan Embassy Hosts Insightful Session with Renowned Scholar Dr. Osama Siddiq ..

2 hours ago

Consul General attends Pakistan Association Dubai’s Future Fest Education and ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan wins Arab Classic Dubai 2024, Remains Und ..

Pakistan wins Arab Classic Dubai 2024, Remains Undefeated

2 hours ago
 PTA starts blocking unregistered VPNs in Pakistan

PTA starts blocking unregistered VPNs in Pakistan

4 hours ago
Pakistan deliberates ‘Minus India’ formula for ..

Pakistan deliberates ‘Minus India’ formula for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

4 hours ago
 PSX continues bullish momentum as 100 Index rises ..

PSX continues bullish momentum as 100 Index rises over 700 points

6 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz arrives in Riyadh for Joint Arab-Islami ..

PM Shehbaz arrives in Riyadh for Joint Arab-Islamic Summit today

7 hours ago
 M-2, M3 and other Motorways closed amid severe smo ..

M-2, M3 and other Motorways closed amid severe smog, dense fog

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan