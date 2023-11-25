PU New Campus not LESCO defaulter

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) Punjab University New Campus is not in a defaulter of LESCO (Lahore Electric Supply Company) as all its dues are paid and up-to-date.

A LESCO spokesman clarified here Saturday that Punjab University’s Quaid-i-Azam Campus (new campus) was inadvertently placed in the new list of LESCO defaulters due to a technical glitch.

He added that Punjab University is a prestigious and proud institution of the country. The LESCO apologizes to the varsity for being named in the list of insolvent institutions, he added.