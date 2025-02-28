Open Menu

PU Officers Welfare Association Holds General Body Meeting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2025 | 05:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) The Punjab University Officers Welfare Association (PUOWA) organised its general body meeting, here on Friday.

PU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Muhammad Ali, Pro-VC Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, Registrar Dr Ahmad islam, Controller of Examinations Muhammad Rauf Nawaz, Treasure Tasneem Kamran, RO-I Col (retd) Khalid Umer, President PUOWA Dr Toqeer Ali, General Secretary Rana Muzaffar Ali and officers were present.

In the meeting, the Names of two officers including Zubair Nawaz Awan and Muhammad Shahid were drawn for a complete package of Umrah.

In his address, PU VC Dr Muhammad Ali appreciated the officers association for the initiative.

He hoped that the officer’s community will continue to perform their duties for PU. President PUOWA Dr Toqeer Ali congratulated the lucky officers nominated for performing Umrah. He thanked the VC Dr Muhammad Ali for the cooperation.Dr Toqeer assured that PUOWA will continue to play its role for the betterment of PU officers. He said that we would try to give Umrah tickets to four officers next year. Later, PU VC distributed shields among the retired officers in recognition of their services towards PU.

