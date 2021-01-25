PU online admission date extends

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :The Punjab University (PU) Department of Examinations has issued the schedule for submission of admission forms for Associate Degree in Science / Arts Part-II Annual Examination 2021.

All those candidates who are appearing in Associate Degree Science/Arts Part-1 Annual Examination 2020 would be eligible to appear in Associate Degree Science/Arts Part-II Annual Examination 2021, without waiting for the results of Part-I 2020 examinations, said a PU spokesperson on Monday.

The candidates having last chance of supplementary examination 2020 are eligible to appear in annual examination 2021, in lieu of supplementary examination 2020 (not conducted due to COVID-19).

The last date for receipt of Online Admission Forms and Fee for the Associate Degree Science/Arts Part-II Annual Examination 2021 for regular candidates/late college/private candidates/improve division/additional subjects are 2-2-2021 with single fee while the forms can be submitted with double fee from 3-2-2021 to 4-2-2021.