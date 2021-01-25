UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PU Online Admission Date Extends

Sumaira FH 44 seconds ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 08:00 PM

PU online admission date extends

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :The Punjab University (PU) Department of Examinations has issued the schedule for submission of admission forms for Associate Degree in Science / Arts Part-II Annual Examination 2021.

All those candidates who are appearing in Associate Degree Science/Arts Part-1 Annual Examination 2020 would be eligible to appear in Associate Degree Science/Arts Part-II Annual Examination 2021, without waiting for the results of Part-I 2020 examinations, said a PU spokesperson on Monday.

The candidates having last chance of supplementary examination 2020 are eligible to appear in annual examination 2021, in lieu of supplementary examination 2020 (not conducted due to COVID-19).

The last date for receipt of Online Admission Forms and Fee for the Associate Degree Science/Arts Part-II Annual Examination 2021 for regular candidates/late college/private candidates/improve division/additional subjects are 2-2-2021 with single fee while the forms can be submitted with double fee from 3-2-2021 to 4-2-2021.

Related Topics

Punjab 2020 From

Recent Stories

Experts discuss key issues at International Rain E ..

37 seconds ago

DP World signs 20-year concession agreement with A ..

47 seconds ago

ADNOC Distribution delivering on its growth strate ..

16 minutes ago

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Switzerland

31 minutes ago

UNICEF appoints Majid Al-Usaimi as First National ..

46 minutes ago

Kuwait reports 492 new COVID-19 cases

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.