PU online admission schedule of associate degree commerce

The Punjab University Department of Examinations has issued revised schedule for submission of admission forms and fee for Associate Degree Commerce Part-I & Part-II Annual Examination 2021

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :The Punjab University Department of Examinations has issued revised schedule for submission of admission forms and fee for Associate Degree Commerce Part-I & Part-II Annual Examination 2021. The last date for receipt of Online Admission Forms and Fee for the Associate Degree Commerce Part-I & Part-II Annual Examination 2021 for regular, late college and private candidates is April 30, 2021 with single fee while the forms can be submitted with double fee from 1-5-2021 to 7-5-2021.

The last date for receipt of admission forms for the Associate Degree Hearing Impaired students' annual examination 2021 is April 30, 2021.

Admission form will be submitted by hand or by post only, this type of admission form will not be accepted online. Similarly, the last date for receipt of Admission Forms and Fee of Associate Degree Arts/Science Special Category (MBBS, BDS, Pharm-D, General Nursing, Fazil, Wafaq-ul-Madaris and Additional Subjects) annual examination 2021 with double fee is April 30, 2021.

PU will allow submission of admission forms by hand or by post (only for special category and this type of admission forms will not be accepted by online) for 15 days with single fee after the declaration of result of special category annual exam 2020. Details are available at PU website.