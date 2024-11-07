PU Online Admission To Associate Degree
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 07, 2024 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) The Punjab University Department of Examinations has issued schedule for submission of admission forms for Associate Degree in Arts/Science/Commerce Part-1 & Part-II and BA Hearing Impaired Annual Examinations 2025.
According to a PU spokesman, regular, late college, private, improve division, additional subjects and special categories (MBBS, BDS, Pharm-D, General Nursing, Fazil, Wafaq-ul-Madaris) candidates have been informed
that admission forms will be submitted online only and no admission form will be accepted by hand or by post.
The last date for receipt of online admission forms for said exams with single fee is Dec 31, 2024. Details are available at www.pu.edu.pk.
