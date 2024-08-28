PU organises art exhibition

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Punjab University (PU) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood has said that PU College of Art and Design (CAD) has played an important role in promotion of art education in Pakistan.

He was addressing the opening ceremony of the ‘art exhibition’, organised by the PU College of Art and Design. On this occasion, Principal CAD Dr Samina Naseem, former principals Dr Rahat Naveed Masood, Shahnawaz Zaidi, Zaulqarnain Haider, Khalid Mehmood, Zafarullah, Maleeha Agha, former eminent faculty members Rukhsana David, Rukh Nilofar Kahkshan, Mussarat Hasan, Khalid Iqbal, faculty members and students were present.

At the exhibition, works of teachers and famous artists of the college were displayed.

In his address, Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood said that the Department of Fine Arts was established in PU in 1940. He said that the artworks of the alumni were presented in the exhibition. He said that the art of teachers has received worldwide recognition. Artworks based on the reflection of the Pakistan Movement were also presented in the exhibition. Anna Molka's artworks were also exhibited at the event.