PU organises awareness seminar on breast cancer

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Punjab University's Institute of Social & Cultural Studies, Department of Public Health, in collaboration with the Pink Ribbon Organisation, Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital, Atomic Energy Cancer Hospital Inmol Lahore, Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission and Al-Habib Pharmaceuticals, organised a one-day seminar and awareness walk on ‘Breast cancer' here on Thursday.

ISCS Directors Prof Dr Rubeena Zakar, Clinical Oncologist of Inmol Cancer Hospital Dr Wajeeha Anjum, Director Inmol Cancer Hospital Dr Amna Shami, faculty members and students were present.

The event was started with a Pink Ribbon Breast Cancer awareness walk in which students and faculty members participated. In her address, Dr Rubeena Zakar shared insights on the importance of proactive health measures and community support in the fight against breast cancer and highlighted the common myths surrounding breast cancer that must be addressed to empower communities.

Dr Wajeeha Anjum delivered an informative presentation on ‘Early Detection and Preventive lifestyle choices’.

She shed light on the global, national and local statistics of Breast Cancer and encouraged the students for self-examination to promote early detection.

Dr Amna Shami highlighted the role of community participation and different organizations like Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission, who are working to fight the evil of Breast Cancer.

The student of BS Nutrition and Dietetics set up stalls at ISCS for promoting cancer-preventative food which was highly appreciated by the participants.