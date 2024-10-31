Open Menu

PU Organises Awareness Seminar On Breast Cancer

Sumaira FH Published October 31, 2024 | 05:10 PM

PU organises awareness seminar on breast cancer

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Punjab University's Institute of Social & Cultural Studies, Department of Public Health, in collaboration with the Pink Ribbon Organisation, Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital, Atomic Energy Cancer Hospital Inmol Lahore, Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission and Al-Habib Pharmaceuticals, organised a one-day seminar and awareness walk on ‘Breast cancer' here on Thursday.

ISCS Directors Prof Dr Rubeena Zakar, Clinical Oncologist of Inmol Cancer Hospital Dr Wajeeha Anjum, Director Inmol Cancer Hospital Dr Amna Shami, faculty members and students were present.

The event was started with a Pink Ribbon Breast Cancer awareness walk in which students and faculty members participated. In her address, Dr Rubeena Zakar shared insights on the importance of proactive health measures and community support in the fight against breast cancer and highlighted the common myths surrounding breast cancer that must be addressed to empower communities.

Dr Wajeeha Anjum delivered an informative presentation on ‘Early Detection and Preventive lifestyle choices’.

She shed light on the global, national and local statistics of Breast Cancer and encouraged the students for self-examination to promote early detection.

Dr Amna Shami highlighted the role of community participation and different organizations like Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission, who are working to fight the evil of Breast Cancer.

The student of BS Nutrition and Dietetics set up stalls at ISCS for promoting cancer-preventative food which was highly appreciated by the participants.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Punjab Student Breast Cancer Cancer Event

Recent Stories

Suzuki Every: A New Chapter in Pakistan’s Automo ..

Suzuki Every: A New Chapter in Pakistan’s Automotive Landscape

20 minutes ago
 Pakistani Companies participate in Beauty World Mi ..

Pakistani Companies participate in Beauty World Middle East 2024

1 hour ago
 ICAP’s CFO Conference Emphasizes Inclusive Growt ..

ICAP’s CFO Conference Emphasizes Inclusive Growth and Strategic Business Trans ..

1 hour ago
 No visa fee for Sikh pilgrims who want to visit Pa ..

No visa fee for Sikh pilgrims who want to visit Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Natasha Danish acquitted in Karsaz traffic acciden ..

Natasha Danish acquitted in Karsaz traffic accident case

3 hours ago
 Sanai Mirza celebrates son Izhaan Mirza Malik’s ..

Sanai Mirza celebrates son Izhaan Mirza Malik’s 6th birthday

3 hours ago
Two brothers hit by speeding car in Lahore die

Two brothers hit by speeding car in Lahore die

4 hours ago
 Govt decides to shut down CNG stations in December ..

Govt decides to shut down CNG stations in December, January

5 hours ago
 Madiha Imam advises against marrying someone who l ..

Madiha Imam advises against marrying someone who lives abroad

5 hours ago
 Increase in number of users slow down Facebook, ot ..

Increase in number of users slow down Facebook, other META platforms: PTA

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan