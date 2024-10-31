PU Organises Awareness Seminar On Breast Cancer
Sumaira FH Published October 31, 2024 | 05:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Punjab University's Institute of Social & Cultural Studies, Department of Public Health, in collaboration with the Pink Ribbon Organisation, Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital, Atomic Energy Cancer Hospital Inmol Lahore, Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission and Al-Habib Pharmaceuticals, organised a one-day seminar and awareness walk on ‘Breast cancer' here on Thursday.
ISCS Directors Prof Dr Rubeena Zakar, Clinical Oncologist of Inmol Cancer Hospital Dr Wajeeha Anjum, Director Inmol Cancer Hospital Dr Amna Shami, faculty members and students were present.
The event was started with a Pink Ribbon Breast Cancer awareness walk in which students and faculty members participated. In her address, Dr Rubeena Zakar shared insights on the importance of proactive health measures and community support in the fight against breast cancer and highlighted the common myths surrounding breast cancer that must be addressed to empower communities.
Dr Wajeeha Anjum delivered an informative presentation on ‘Early Detection and Preventive lifestyle choices’.
She shed light on the global, national and local statistics of Breast Cancer and encouraged the students for self-examination to promote early detection.
Dr Amna Shami highlighted the role of community participation and different organizations like Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission, who are working to fight the evil of Breast Cancer.
The student of BS Nutrition and Dietetics set up stalls at ISCS for promoting cancer-preventative food which was highly appreciated by the participants.
Recent Stories
Suzuki Every: A New Chapter in Pakistan’s Automotive Landscape
Pakistani Companies participate in Beauty World Middle East 2024
ICAP’s CFO Conference Emphasizes Inclusive Growth and Strategic Business Trans ..
No visa fee for Sikh pilgrims who want to visit Pakistan
Natasha Danish acquitted in Karsaz traffic accident case
Sanai Mirza celebrates son Izhaan Mirza Malik’s 6th birthday
Two brothers hit by speeding car in Lahore die
Govt decides to shut down CNG stations in December, January
Madiha Imam advises against marrying someone who lives abroad
Increase in number of users slow down Facebook, other META platforms: PTA
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
International Conference on 'Frontiers in Chemical Sciences' concludes2 minutes ago
-
PMYP, Bosnia agrees to explore avenues for collaboration in youth programmes2 minutes ago
-
CPO attends Diwali, congratulates Hindu community2 minutes ago
-
CS directs to monitor anti-polio campaign2 minutes ago
-
Three fake price control magistrates arrested3 minutes ago
-
Ambassador of Japan bid farewell to Pakistani dignitaries, friends12 minutes ago
-
Awareness seminar on youth participation in elections held12 minutes ago
-
SMBB Medical University holds condolence reference for late Pro. Dr. Fouzia Kashif23 minutes ago
-
Combating smog: a vital step to save living creatures23 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for utilizing all resources to wipe out polio from division32 minutes ago
-
KP CM inaugurates solarization of colleges project32 minutes ago
-
Two youngsters killed as truck hits their motorcycle32 minutes ago