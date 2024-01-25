PU organises int’l moot on ‘3D Printed and Energy Conversion Materials’

Open Menu

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Punjab University Department of Physics organised the inaugural session of a two-day international conference on ‘3D Printed and Energy Conversion Materials’ at Al Raazi Hall on Thursday.

On this occasion, Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, Chairman Department of Physics Prof Dr Mahmood-ul-Hassan, faculty members, researchers, scientists and a large number of students were present.

In his address, Dr Khalid Mahmood congratulated the department of Physics for organizing such a conference. The VC also highlighted the importance of learning and implementing new 3D printing technology in Pakistan. He described the importance of energy conversion materials, which is the current need of the world and especially Pakistan.

Dr Mahmood-ul-Hassan while welcoming the VC and other participants threw light on both modules and lab establishment under NRPU and PSF-NFSC project in the Department of Physics. He said that almost 225 participants participated in the conference and the event is sponsored by NRPU project funded by the Higher education Commission, Pakistan.

He said that the conference was divided in two modules ie, ‘Latest trends in 3D Printing and Additive manufacturing’ and ‘Trends in Synergetic Adsorption and Photocatalysis’.

He said that as many as 27 speakers from China, UK, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Australia, Canada and Pakistan would share their research in the areas of 3D printed and energy conversion materials.

