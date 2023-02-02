UrduPoint.com

PU Organises 'Job Fair' For Its Graduates

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2023 | 05:10 PM

PU organises 'Job Fair' for its graduates

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Punjab University's faculty of Computing & Information Technology (FCIT) organised its 12th Job Fair on Thursday, in which around 60 leading IT companies from software industry set up their stalls to hire the graduates of FCIT.

These products and services based IT companies, are contributing USD 4 billion annually to the economy of Pakistan. Students at the Job Fair were also enlightened about scholarships and entrepreneurship. Stalls were also set up by CCPC (Career Counseling and Placement Centre, PU), SDC (Skill Development Centre, PU) and BIC (business Incubation Centre, PU).

FCIT Dean Prof Dr Shahzad Sarwar said that FCIT was committed to imparting quality education and enhancing Pakistan's share in the global market of software industry. He said that FCIT was the leading public sector institution of Pakistan which was producing skilled graduates, who were working on key positions in multi-national and national IT companies.

He said that the purpose of the Job Fair was to facilitate FCIT graduates in matching their skills and abilities with the available career opportunities through interaction with recruitment executives and team leads of various software houses. He said that participant companies had conducted interviews and preliminary recruitment tests, collected CVs, presented technological trends and shared job descriptions/specifications of the available opportunities with the students.

He thanked the FCIT faculty members for their contribution towards achieving goal of quality education.

Further, on behalf of the faculty members, Prof Shahzad Sarwar expressed profound gratitude to the Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar for his continued support to ensure growth of the FCIT in every possible way.

