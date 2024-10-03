PU Organises Mehfil-e-Milad
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 03, 2024 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) The Punjab University Milad Committee organised a Mehfil-e-Milad at Faisal Auditorium, here on Thursday in which renowned religious scholar Professor Shahzad Ahmed Bhatti, Registrar Dr Ahmad islam, Treasurer Tasneem Kamran, Controller of Examinations Muhammad Rauf Nawaz, Resident Officer-I Col (r) Umer Khalid, Chairman Milad Committee Sanaullah Shah and a large number of employees participated.
In his keynote address, Shahzad Ahmed Bhatti said that the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW) are a beacon for us, by following which we can get close to Allah.
He said all the Muslims love Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) more than anything. He said, We need to teach our young generation about the importance of the Khatm-e-Nabuwat (SAW)." He said that the unity of all of us is connected with the love of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH). He said that the biggest priority in our life should be love for Hazrat Muhammad (SAW).
Recitation of the Holy Quran, Naat and prayers for peace and stability were also offered.
