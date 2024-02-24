PU Organises Seminar On Narrative Building
Published February 24, 2024
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) The Punjab University (PU) Pakistan Study Centre (PSC) organized a seminar on 'Narrative Building in Pakistan: Impact on Political Stability in Pakistan' in connection with General Elections 2024 here on Saturday.
On this occasion, PSC Director Prof Dr Naumana Kiran, Dr Sadia Mahmood Falki from Political Science Department, Lahore College for Women University, faculty members and students were present.
In her keynote lecture, Dr Sadia Falki introduced the international trends in the development of democracies and talked about an impending risk of geopolitical volatility worldwide. She explained the present international situation in terms of politics and elections.
She said that narrative building and its impact on the general election opened many avenues for discussion.
Prof Dr Naumana Kiran, while acknowledging the significance of narrative building in the political landscape, believed that narratives are often crafted by political parties, candidates, media and other stakeholders. She said that the public opinion, perceptions and overall narratives have a deep impact on the electoral outcome. It is the responsibility of all stakeholders to construct narratives that unite rather than divide, that inspire hope rather than fear and that pave the way for a more stable, prosperous and inclusive Pakistan, she added.
