PU Organises Sports Day

Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2025 | 05:20 PM

PU organises sports day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) Punjab University (PU) Centre for Clinical Psychology (CCP) organised a thrilling sports day to promote physical fitness, teamwork and sportsmanship among students, faculty and staff.

At the event, games and competitions including luddo, chess, races etc., were held among participants.

CCP Director Prof Dr Saima Dawood expressed her delight at the overwhelming response to the event. She said that the university's sports facilities were abuzz with activity as participants showcased their skills and talents.

She said that "sports day is an integral part of our university's culture and we're thrilled to see our students, faculty, and staff come together to celebrate the spirit of sportsmanship and friendly competitions".

The director said that CCP committed to promoting a culture of physical fitness, sportsmanship and teamwork amongst students, faculty and staff. She stressed the importance of sports and physical activity in promoting overall well-being. "Regular exercise and sports can help reduce stress, improve mental health, and foster a sense of community and teamwork," she added.

The event also included an award ceremony, where winners and participants were felicitated with certificates and medals.

