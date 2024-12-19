PU Organises Training Workshop
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 19, 2024 | 06:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Punjab University's Office Research Innovation & Commercialization (ORIC) Thursday organised a hands-on training workshop on ‘Patent drafting and filing’ in the seminar hall of the Institute of Chemical Engineering & Technology.
PU Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, Director ORIC Prof Dr Aqil Inam, Senior IPO examiner Ms Shakra Khurshid, Deputy Director ORIC Prof Dr Furqan Hashmi, Deputy Director IP Prof Dr Ghazala Yasmeen, faculty members, researchers and postgraduate students were present.
Prof Dr Kahlid Mahmood congratulated the ORIC team and encouraged the scientists and researcher to pro-actively work hard and get national as well as international recognition. He stressed the importance of research and innovation and encouraged the participants to commercialise their projects as well as get them patented.
He highlighted the importance of academic and industrial linkages.
Ms. Shakra Khurshid conducted the hands-on training in two sessions. The first session was on fundamentals of patent application and claims, to introduce the scientists and researchers about the importance of IP filing and its importance in academia and commercial viability. The second session was consisted of hands-on training on patent claims.
Prof Dr Aqil Inam welcomed the participants and faculty from various departments of the University of the Punjab. He briefed about the functioning of the ORIC and its pivotal role in promoting the research and innovation culture in the university. He further appreciated the efforts of Dr Furqan Hashmi, Prof Dr Ghazala Yasmeen. Later, shield and appreciation certificates were distributed among the participants.
Recent Stories
Shah Mehmood Qureshi, KP CM Gandapur and 14 others indicted in May 9 GHQ attack ..
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybrid model
UCI President announces plans for new Abu Dhabi branch
MoHAP, SCFA honour partners supporting Heat Exhaustion Prevention Campaign 2024
ADAFSA launches inaugural Farmers’ Market at Liwa International Festival – M ..
Team PMLQ Punjab congratulates Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce ..
Dubai Health hosts inaugural Dubai Health Research Conference 2024
South Africa opt to bowl first against Pakistan in 2nd ODI
Bearish trend at PSX as 100 Index points drop 40,000 points
ICBA unveils its 2024-2034 strategy, new identity
Gold prices go down in local markets after decline in global markets
Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives for organising Dubai AI Week in April
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Registration of plastic businesses with EPA mandatory now1 minute ago
-
Steps being taken to facilitate residents of Cholistan: MD CDA2 minutes ago
-
Efforts being made to provide affordable electricity to people of Sindh: Nasir Shah2 minutes ago
-
Tauqeer Kazmi assumes office as Alhamra ED2 minutes ago
-
IHC halts election tribunal for proceedings in NA-472 minutes ago
-
PU organises training workshop2 minutes ago
-
Shah Mehmood Qureshi, KP CM Gandapur and 14 others indicted in May 9 GHQ attack case9 minutes ago
-
PSCA gets man arrested for assaulting daughter-in-law11 minutes ago
-
Public-private dialogue held in Abbottabad to empower women entrepreneurs11 minutes ago
-
Pak Rangers Punjab Personnel Muhammad Tanveer succumbed to injuries12 minutes ago
-
Work starting soon on extension of BRT Green Line to Numaish: Secretary Transport12 minutes ago
-
17,738 seminaries,2,249,520 students registered in Madaris :Azam Tarrar12 minutes ago