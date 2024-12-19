Open Menu

PU Organises Training Workshop

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 19, 2024 | 06:50 PM

PU organises training workshop

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Punjab University's Office Research Innovation & Commercialization (ORIC) Thursday organised a hands-on training workshop on ‘Patent drafting and filing’ in the seminar hall of the Institute of Chemical Engineering & Technology.

PU Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, Director ORIC Prof Dr Aqil Inam, Senior IPO examiner Ms Shakra Khurshid, Deputy Director ORIC Prof Dr Furqan Hashmi, Deputy Director IP Prof Dr Ghazala Yasmeen, faculty members, researchers and postgraduate students were present.

Prof Dr Kahlid Mahmood congratulated the ORIC team and encouraged the scientists and researcher to pro-actively work hard and get national as well as international recognition. He stressed the importance of research and innovation and encouraged the participants to commercialise their projects as well as get them patented.

He highlighted the importance of academic and industrial linkages.

Ms. Shakra Khurshid conducted the hands-on training in two sessions. The first session was on fundamentals of patent application and claims, to introduce the scientists and researchers about the importance of IP filing and its importance in academia and commercial viability. The second session was consisted of hands-on training on patent claims.

Prof Dr Aqil Inam welcomed the participants and faculty from various departments of the University of the Punjab. He briefed about the functioning of the ORIC and its pivotal role in promoting the research and innovation culture in the university. He further appreciated the efforts of Dr Furqan Hashmi, Prof Dr Ghazala Yasmeen. Later, shield and appreciation certificates were distributed among the participants.

Related Topics

University Of The Punjab Technology Punjab From

Recent Stories

Shah Mehmood Qureshi, KP CM Gandapur and 14 others ..

Shah Mehmood Qureshi, KP CM Gandapur and 14 others indicted in May 9 GHQ attack ..

9 minutes ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybri ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybrid model

21 minutes ago
 UCI President announces plans for new Abu Dhabi br ..

UCI President announces plans for new Abu Dhabi branch

22 minutes ago
 MoHAP, SCFA honour partners supporting Heat Exhaus ..

MoHAP, SCFA honour partners supporting Heat Exhaustion Prevention Campaign 2024

37 minutes ago
 ADAFSA launches inaugural Farmers’ Market at Liw ..

ADAFSA launches inaugural Farmers’ Market at Liwa International Festival – M ..

37 minutes ago
 Team PMLQ Punjab congratulates Provincial Ministe ..

Team PMLQ Punjab congratulates Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce ..

1 hour ago
Dubai Health hosts inaugural Dubai Health Research ..

Dubai Health hosts inaugural Dubai Health Research Conference 2024

1 hour ago
 South Africa opt to bowl first against Pakistan in ..

South Africa opt to bowl first against Pakistan in 2nd ODI

1 hour ago
 Bearish trend at PSX as 100 Index points drop 40,0 ..

Bearish trend at PSX as 100 Index points drop 40,000 points

2 hours ago
 ICBA unveils its 2024-2034 strategy, new identity

ICBA unveils its 2024-2034 strategy, new identity

2 hours ago
 Gold prices go down in local markets after decline ..

Gold prices go down in local markets after decline in global markets

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives for organisi ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives for organising Dubai AI Week in April

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan