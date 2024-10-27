PU organises webinar on Kashmir Black Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) The Punjab University (PU) Centre for South Asian Studies (CSAS) organised an international webinar to mark the Black Day regarding India's Illegal occupation of Kashmir in 1947.

CSAS Director Prof Dr Naheed S. Goraya, AJK Member Legislative Assembly Ms Nabeela Ayub Khan, University of Bolton, UK's Director CIF Dr Imran Khan, India Study Centre Director Dr Khurram Abbas, Coventry University, UK's Associate Professor Dr Serena Hussain, General Secretary PLF Lahore Mansoor Kataria and others highlighted Indian atrocities in Kashmir and called upon the United Nations to take serious practical steps for resolving Kashmir issue as per its resolutions.

In their address, Dr. Serena spoke on 'Abrogation of 370 & 35A: 5 years on'. Dr. Khurram discussed 'Conflict resolution approaches for Jammu and Kashmir dispute: policy options for Pakistan'.

Dr. Imran shed light on cultivating strategic narratives and dialogical framing on Kashmir while Kataria highlighted the role of youth in recent movement in Kashmir.

A question answer session was also held at the webinar.