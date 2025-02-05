PU Organises Workshop On Research Programme
Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2025 | 06:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) The Punjab University (PU) Office of Research, Innovation & Commercialisation (ORIC) organised a workshop on the ‘National Research Programme for Universities’ at Al Raazi Hall.
PU Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, ORIC Director Prof Dr Aqil Inam, CEMB Director Prof Dr Moaz-ur-Rehman, Deputy Director ORIC Prof Dr Furqan Hashmi, Deputy Director of IP Prof Dr Ghazala Yasmeen and faculty members were present. In his address, Dr Khalid Mahmood emphasised the importance of NRPU projects for PU and the need to secure a larger share of NRPU grants.
In his keynote speech, Dr Moaz ur Rehman delivered an insightful lecture, highlighting key points essential for securing NRPU grants. Dr Aqil welcomed the participants and faculty from various departments of PU. He provided an overview of ORIC’s role and its pivotal position in the NRPU application process. He said that the VC Dr Muhammad Ali expressed a strong desire for all faculty members to apply for the current NRPU grant call.
