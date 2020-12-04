PU organizes e-conference

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab University Center for Clinical Psychology (CCP) on Friday arranged an international E-Conference with the theme of 'Psychosocial wellness & Rehabilitation: challenges for Practitioners during Pandemic.

The inaugural session was chaired by PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad, while former director CCP Dr. Nosheen K. Rahman was the guest of honor.CCP Director Dr. Saima Dawood welcomed the deans of faculty, HODs, mental health professionals, special guest and presenters. The VC appreciated the efforts of CCP who worked hard and organized this E-Conference during pandemic.

The conference was virtually joined by Dr. Farukh Z. Ahmad and Dr. Rafia Hassan, founder directors of the both centres of Excellence of Clinical Psychology in Karachi & Lahore. Both shared their experiences of developing these training institutes for professionals. There were six keynote addresses delivered by eminent professionals; Dr.

Jorg Huber (UK), Dr. Cecilia Essau (UK), Dr. Karina Weichold (Germany), Dr. Ghazala Mir (UK), Dr. Nusrat Husain (UK) and Dr. Ghazala Rehman (UK).

In November, a total of 7 pre-conference workshops along with two certification trainings were conducted and five post conference workshops were planned to be held in December. The aims of these workshops were to provide professional training to professionals and trainees to deal with mental health issues during pandemic and crises situations. A total of 140 papers were presented virtually and the papers covered a wide range of psychosocial issues emerged during the pandemic.

At the end, Dr. Aisha Sitwat extended thanks towards the presenters, organizers and participants.

