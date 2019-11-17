UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PU Organizes Inter-departmental Competitions 2019

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 05:00 PM

PU organizes inter-departmental competitions 2019

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :The Punjab University's Directorate of Students Affair organised Qiraat and Naat Inter Departmental Competitions at Al Raazi Hall here.

A large number of students from various departments participated.

According to PU spokesman, in Qiraat competition (male) Muhammad Babar, Hafiz Umer and Hafiz Ammar Islamil clinched first, second and third positions, respectively, while in Naat competition, Saqlain Nawaz, Beshray Hafay and Hassan Behzad got first, second and third positions respectively.

Similarly, in Qiraat competition (female), Azka Tariq, Hafiza Rida and Wajiha Rauf grabbed first,second and third positions respectively, while in Naat competition, Haleema Yousaf, Tehreem Fatima and Syeda Maryam obtained first, second and third positions respectively.

Related Topics

Punjab Male Rida From

Recent Stories

Aramex launches Aramex Spot, expands delivery opti ..

16 minutes ago

Environment and Protected Areas Authority marks Wo ..

46 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Volunteering Programme ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Post issues commemorative stamp entitled ..

2 hours ago

DMCC publishes diamond terminology guideline in Ar ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed open &#039; ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.