PU organizes inter-departmental competitions 2019

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :The Punjab University's Directorate of Students Affair organised Qiraat and Naat Inter Departmental Competitions at Al Raazi Hall here.

A large number of students from various departments participated.

According to PU spokesman, in Qiraat competition (male) Muhammad Babar, Hafiz Umer and Hafiz Ammar Islamil clinched first, second and third positions, respectively, while in Naat competition, Saqlain Nawaz, Beshray Hafay and Hassan Behzad got first, second and third positions respectively.

Similarly, in Qiraat competition (female), Azka Tariq, Hafiza Rida and Wajiha Rauf grabbed first,second and third positions respectively, while in Naat competition, Haleema Yousaf, Tehreem Fatima and Syeda Maryam obtained first, second and third positions respectively.